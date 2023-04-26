Chinese Public Security Ministry lodges stern representation to US DOJ, FBI Beijing office on indictment of Chinese police

Photo:VCG

Spokesperson with the Chinese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said that the MPS officials have lodged stern representation and strong objection to the representatives of US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Beijing Office on Wednesday, condemning that the US DOJ has maliciously concocted so-called transnational repression narrative, pieced together fabricated evidence and blatantly prosecuted 40 Chinese law enforcement officers and other government officials.According a statement, the MPS provided to the Global Times on Wednesday, the MPS firmly opposed that the US side maliciously concocted the so-called transnational repression narrative and took foreign policy action targeting China under the cover of legal action, as well as collaborating with US government to stigmatize and defame China by exploiting judicial system."The US law enforcement agencies claim themselves just, independence and non-politics. However, based on presumption of guilt, the US side fabricated groundless charges and made 3 indictments consecutively, which severely undermined the legitimate interests of Chinese citizens," read the statement.The acts of US law enforcement agencies laid bare the malicious nature of politicizing and weaponizing legal instrument, which is contrary to the basic facts, professional ethics and rule of law. The Chinese side is strongly against such behaviors and urge the US side to immediately stop political manipulation and judicial bullying, the MPS spokesperson said.MPS firmly opposed the egregious indictment against Chinese police officers and cyberspace administration officials. The US indictments came out of thin air with no legal basis at all. Such practice was the typical thief crying stop the thief. China always adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, strictly observes international laws and respects the judicial sovereignty of all countries.The MPS spokesperson said that in contrast, the US interfered in internal affairs of other countries by abusing extraterritorial and long-arm jurisdiction."Who acts as 'world policeman'? Whose law enforcement agents are carrying out global interference operation and repression? It is plainly visible to the international community. The US is the very country to be accused of Transnational Repression," the MPS pointed out.The Chinese MPS strongly urged the US law enforcement agencies to recognize the serious consequence of the frivolous lawsuits, immediately stop the defamation and dismiss the indictment against Chinese officials, take actions to undo the negative impact, and stop any provocation and confrontation so as to bring bilateral law enforcement cooperation back on track.The MPS warned that if the US refuses to change course and goes down that wrong path, resolute countermeasures will be taken.Global Times