Pakistani religious delegation meet with officials of China’s Xinjiang region, voicing support for China’s stance on Xinjiang affairs and future China-Pakistan cooperation

Photo: Xinjiang Daily

A Pakistani delegation consisting of religious leaders and scholars was received by the Party chief and the chairman of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Xinjiang Daily reported on Thursday.Ma Xingrui, Party chief for Xinjiang, and Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of Xinjiang, met with the delegation in Urumqi on Tuesday morning. The party chief said the religious leaders and scholars of the delegation had a first-hand understanding of the successful practice of China's ethnic and religious policies in Xinjiang after visiting and seeing the real life of Xinjiang residents.Ma said the US, among other Western powers, have been using the so-called ethnicity, religion, human rights and other issues to fabricate sensationalized lies and fallacies related to Xinjiang in an attempt to undermine Xinjiang's stability and development. "But no amount of lies can hide the fact that Xinjiang is a stable and prosperous society where people live and work in peace and contentment."The Xinjiang authorities are dedicated to maintaining social stability, promoting harmonious coexistence among all ethnic groups in the Chinese family, protecting the freedom of religious belief of believers in accordance with the law, and promoting high-quality economic and social development in line with people's livelihoods, all of which has been yielding results, Ma said."As the starting point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the core area of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Xinjiang has close exchanges and cooperation with Pakistan," Ma said. "We are willing to further expand communication and exchanges with the local communities in your country and continuously deepen practical cooperation for the betterment of the people on both sides."Members of the Pakistani delegation noted that Pakistan is a good neighbor, friend, partner and brother of China and always stands with China.They said that during their visit to Xinjiang, they saw the great achievements in economic and social development in Xinjiang and the people of all ethnic groups sharing the fruits of development, especially witnessed that under the guidance and protection of China's ethnic and religious policies, the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang live together in harmony, fully enjoy the freedom of religious beliefs, carry out religious activities in accordance with the law, and the cultures of all ethnic groups have been well inherited and preserved, which strengthened the support for China's legitimate stance on the Xinjiang-related affairs.Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Qibla Ayaz reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering adherence to the one-China policy and expressed strong determination to continue working with China on various projects, including the CPEC, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Deputy Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, praised the efforts in completing the CPEC and establishing exemplary relations with China.Maulana Tayyab Tahir, Amir of Islami Tehreek Pakistan, highlighted the importance of closely monitoring Chinese investments in the region to ensure the welfare of the local population.The CPEC is an important manifestation of China-Pakistan friendship, the Pakistani religious leaders said, noting that they firmly support the construction of CPEC and hope to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China, especially Xinjiang, in key areas, so as to promote greater achievements in economic and social development on both sides and contribute to the consolidation and development of China-Pakistan relations.During the visit, the Pakistani delegation had constructive meetings with prominent figures, with both sides expressing commitment to strengthen relations between Pakistan and China, according to the APP.The visit also included an insightful tour of the Islamic Institute in Xinjiang, where the delegation was warmly received by Uygur Muslim leader Allama Sheikh Abdul Raqib Al-Sini, APP reported.This visit served as a testament to the deepening friendship and understanding between the two nations, laying the groundwork for a prosperous future marked by strengthened cooperation and mutual respect, said APP.