China welcomes other countries and companies to lay cables in water under China's jurisdiction: FM

The Chinese government has always welcomed and supported other countries and telecommunications companies in laying international submarine cables in waters under China's jurisdiction, Mao Ning, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday, a response after foreign media reported that Chinese authorities have been slow to grant permits allowing the cable to traverse the South China Sea.Mao said China will continue to work with the international community to strengthen bilateral regional and international dialogue and cooperation, and actively promote the construction of global information infrastructure such as submarine cables.The remarks came after the Financial Times claimed earlier that long approval delays and stricter Chinese requirements have pushed companies to design routes that avoid the South China Sea. Nikkei published a similar report.In this regard, Mao said that China has continued to promote the construction of global information infrastructure including submarine cables for a long time, and China fully implements the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, as submarine cables are an important infrastructure supporting global data exchanges, carrying about 99 percent of the world's intercontinental communication traffic, and are the most important information carrier for modern international communications.China also promulgated relevant laws, regulations and rules such as the Sea Areas Administration Law, the Marine Environment Protection Law, the Provisions Governing the Laying of Submarine Cables and Pipelines andthe Provisions Governing the Protection of Submarine Cables and Pipelines, clarifying that all countries have the legal rights to lay submarine cables in waters under China's jurisdiction and corresponding obligations, which provides a legal guarantee for international submarine cables to transfer through waters under Chinese jurisdiction."The Chinese government has always taken a welcoming attitude and supported other countries and telecommunications companies in laying international submarine cables in waters under China's jurisdiction, and China also actively encourages Chinese companies to cooperate with foreign companies to lay international submarine cables," Mao said.China will continue to work with the international community to strengthen bilateral regional and international dialogue and cooperation, actively promote the construction of global information infrastructure such as submarine cables, jointly protect submarine cables, improve the level of global digital interconnection, and build a more fair, reasonable, safe and stable, and vibrant cyberspace, and work together to build a cyberspace community with a shared future, Mao stressed.Global Times