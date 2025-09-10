China urges Japan to reflect on its history of aggression, act with prudence: MND on Japan’s 8.85-trillion-yen defense budget request

Jiang Bin

When asked to comment on the Japanese Ministry of Defense reportedly submitting a record defense budget request of 8.85 trillion yen ($59.96 billion) for fiscal year 2026, and Japan's plan to deploy upgraded Type-12 land-based anti-ship long-range missiles to Kyushu, whose range covers China's coastal area, Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Wednesday that Japan is accelerating its military buildup, developing capabilities, including offensive weapons and equipment, which far exceed what is required for its exclusively defense-oriented policy. This has sparked vigilance and concerns among peace-loving peoples worldwide, who have to wonder what the real intention of the Japanese side is."We just hosted commemorative activities marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Eight decades ago, the aggressive war launched by Japanese militarists inflicted immense suffering upon the peoples of Asian nations. Today, the resolve of regional countries to defend peace is stronger than ever, and we will not allow Japanese militarism to make a comeback. We urge the Japanese side to profoundly reflect on its history of aggression, earnestly respect the security concerns of its Asian neighbors and the rest of the international community, speak and act with prudence on military and security matters, and avoid repeating past mistakes," said Jiang.Global Times