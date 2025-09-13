CHINA / SOCIETY
China opposes UK’s unilateral sanctions against Chinese entities over alleged involvement with Russia-Ukraine issue: Embassy
By Global Times Published: Sep 13, 2025 10:31 AM
Photo: Screenshot of the Chinese Embassy in the UK

In response to the UK government's announcement on Friday of sanctions against entities and individuals from several countries, including three Chinese entities, on the grounds of supplying key equipment to the Russian military, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the UK said these sanctions are unilateral, without any basis in international law, and undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises. China firmly opposes this and has lodged stern representations with the UK, the spokesperson said in a statement issued on its website.

"I want to reiterate that China has been committed to promoting peace talks on the Ukraine crisis. We have never provided lethal weapons to the parties to the conflict, and we exercise strict control over dual-use exports. Moreover, normal engagement and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises should not be interfered with or disrupted," said the embassy spokesperson on Friday.

The embassy spokesperson urged the UK to correct its wrongdoing and immediately lift the sanctions on Chinese entities, adding that China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, according to the statement.

Global Times
