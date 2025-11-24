CHINA / DIPLOMACY
FM responds to EU senior official's claim that China and Russia 'are working together to overhaul global order'
By Global Times Published: Nov 24, 2025 03:49 PM
Photo: Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning

Responding to EU High Representative Kaja Kallas' recent remarks that China and Russia "are working together to overhaul the global economic and security order," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that China-Russia relations are based on non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, carrying out practical cooperation so as to promote world peace and development.

In the opening remarks at the 4th Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum on November 21, Kallas stated when talking about the Ukraine peace plan that China and Russia "are working together to overhaul the global economic and security order."

In response, Mao said at Monday's press briefing that China and Russia develop bilateral relations and carry out practical cooperation on the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, so as to promote world peace and development.

