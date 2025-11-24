Exclusive: Always supporting one-China principle is my heartfelt belief, says Japanese actor Koji Yano

Japanese actor Koji Yano Photo: Niu Yingbo/GT

At a time when China-Japan relations are growing increasingly tense following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks concerning Taiwan question, Japanese actor Koji Yano (Chinese name: Haoge) wrote on Weibo on November 18 that "China is not only my second hometown, but also the place that helped me rediscover the meaning of home. I will always cherish all of this, and I will always support the one-China principle."Yano told the Global Times (GT) on Monday in an exclusive interview that his words that "I will always support the one-China principle" come from the bottom of his heart. As for the pressure he may face in Japan, he said that "even if there is any, I will not regret it," adding, "when I see China being attacked, it is hard for me to stay silent.": That post was not about taking a "stance" or making a "statement." It simply reflected a very natural and sincere state of mind. I have lived and worked in China for 25 years. My family and friends are here, and I feel deep affection and familiarity with everything here. That post was a spontaneous expression of that feeling. "I will always support the one-China principle" is a message that truly comes from my heart.When I first came to China in 2000, I couldn't speak Chinese and everything around me felt unfamiliar. But in those early days, everyone I worked with embraced me in the gentlest ways. I came to understand that language barriers are not frightening - what is frightening is distance between hearts. And Chinese people always start by reaching you with their "heart." It was this warmth that made me decide to stay in China, and unexpectedly, I have stayed for 25 years.I may be a foreigner, but I have never felt like an outsider. At times, I even feel like I am Chinese. I've played many Chinese roles in films and televisions. Every step I have taken and every ounce of kindness I have received came from my dearest Chinese friends.For me, China is no longer just a "second hometown" - it is something beyond that. It taught me the meaning of "home," and what warmth and affection truly are. So when I said "I will always support the one-China principle," it was the most natural and genuine expression of emotion. Because all of this has long become part of my life.: Sometimes there are indeed negative or biased comments online. I don't know whether those people are "online right-wingers." I only know that they don't understand me or the life I've lived in China all these years. To be honest, they don't influence me much.As for whether this post will bring pressure or consequences for me in Japan, I cannot predict it. But even if it does, I will not regret it, because everything I said came from genuine feelings in my heart.: I was deeply moved. It was warmth rising from my heart, once again showing me the kindness, tolerance, and sincerity of the Chinese people. I felt only one thing: gratitude.During my years in China, thanks to Chinese audiences' trust and love, I've been able to return to Japan to act in some Tokyo productions, including roles as Chinese characters - allowing more people to see a Japanese actor shaped by his life in China. Everything I have today was given to me by China.Of course, I sometimes face difficulties or misunderstandings. I sometimes feel lonely or wronged. But whenever I see comments like "We understand you," it feels like a beam of light shining into my heart. Language may create distance, but sincerity crosses borders.: The reason is simple - I love this place and I love the people here. I am part of this land, and speaking up for it is my responsibility. The person I am today was made possible by the kindness and trust of countless Chinese people. When I see China being misunderstood or attacked, it is hard for me to stay silent. I am just doing what I can to protect the land and the people I care about.Some people say I am "taking a stance," but in my heart, this is not a stance - it is an "echo." Because I have heard so many warm voices from this land, and now it is my turn to respond: "Thank you, China. I will always love you.": Actually, I had been thinking about it for a long time - I wanted to have a genuine Chinese name of my own. Japanese names are usually four or five characters; Chinese names are often two or three, and I love the simplicity and strength of that. When the name "Haoge" appeared in my mind, it felt like more than a name - it felt like a song, an emotion."Hao" suggests vastness, like the ocean or the sky; "ge" is the voice of the heart. For me, "Haoge" represents all my experiences in China over the past 25 years - effort, emotion, longing, growth, and that unbreakable love.Even when working in Japan, I insist on using the Chinese pronunciation - "Hào Gē." Almost no one in Japan can pronounce it correctly. But I still hope that - even if just a little - Japanese audiences can hear this "voice from China.""Haoge" is not only a stage name, it is my affection for China. When I changed my name, I was not saying goodbye to "Koji Yano" - I was embracing a more complete version of myself: the "Chinese me.": What I can do is actually quite limited. I am just one of many "bridges" and what I can do is to take good care of my own part: perform every role with sincerity, complete every project wholeheartedly. I believe good works help people understand one another and draw people closer. And as long as this bridge exists - no matter how small - it can help more people move from misunderstanding to understanding, from distance to trust. I will continue doing what I can to help more Japanese people see the real China.: Honestly, I didn't think too much. It was instinct. My friends and family were experiencing a disaster. Like everyone else who donated or delivered supplies, I simply wanted to do my part and truly help them through the difficult time.: The TV drama Silent Tides, in which I play a role, has entered post-production. I have also completed several films that have wrapped shooting. My focus will remain on film and television work. I will also continue interacting with audiences online - sharing life, thoughts and feelings in a more genuine and warm way.I know what people expect from me is not only my works, but also sincerity. I will keep trying - ensuring every work is worthy of Chinese audiences' applause.