China enters 'two sessions' time, sheds light on next development blueprint

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 3, 2026. The CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Tuesday, one day before its annual session. Photo: cnsphoto

'Most stable, reliable and positive force'

More focuses

Roughly one hour before the first press conference of China's "two Sessions" of 2026, some 200 Chinese and foreign journalists had already formed a long line outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing where the event is held. Despite the lingering early-spring chill, a palpable sense of excitement rippled through the crowd as reporters eagerly anticipated clues about the world's second largest economy's development plan.During the approximately 1 hour and 15-minute press conference on Tuesday, Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, took 12 questions from reporters. Two of them came from foreign journalists, focusing respectively on China's poverty reduction measures and its commitment to high-level opening up."Our economy has always advanced by overcoming obstacles and grown stronger through trials and challenges. Although we still face some longstanding issues and new challenges, our foundation remains solid, our strengths numerous, our resilience strong, and our potential enormous. The supporting conditions and underlying trend for long-term positive growth have not changed," Liu said at the press conference.His remarks on the resilience of China's economy also responded to mainstream international media outlets' attention surrounding this year's "two sessions."As 2026 marks inaugural year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) period, this year's "two sessions" serve not only as an important window into China's macroeconomic policies, but also as a foundation for the country's development blueprint for the next five years, according to observers and analysis who talked to the Global Times on Tuesday.China adheres to promoting high-quality development and expanding high-level opening-up to the outside world. By developing itself while also benefiting the world, China remains the most stable, most reliable, and most positive force in a turbulent world, said Liu during the press conference.The world today is going through significant changes, and global challenges have become even more pronounced, he noted.China is leading by example, firmly holding high the banner of building a community with a shared future for mankind, promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative, advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, advocating an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization featuring universal benefit, and working to build a world of lasting peace, universal security, shared prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, and cleanliness and beauty, Liu said.The spokesperson also unveiled the main agenda of the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC including deliberating on the Government Work Report and other relevant reports, and discussing the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development.In addition, three CPPCC Members' Corridor interview events will be held during the session.The fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC will kick off on March 5 and March 4, respectively, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Foreign media and some overseas think tanks are closely watching this year's "two sessions," - the annual meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body. Among the five things to watch, economic growth target and technological self-reliance are among the top, the Channel News Asia said."The 'two sessions' usually tell us what Beijing wants to do over the next 12 months. This year, they'll also set out a much bigger strategy for navigating a decisive period of geopolitical and technological change," Ruby Osman, a senior policy adviser at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, was quoted as saying in The Guardian.Tania Georgieva Glouhtcheva, a journalist from Bulgaria, told the Global Times on the sidelines of the press conference on Tuesday that she had reported China's "two sessions" during the last four years. "For this year, I expect to hear what is the 15th Five-Year Plan and what to expect for the next five years," she said.Recent conflicts, including the Ukraine war, the US ousting Maduro, and attacks on Iran, have demonstrated how AI, drones, and robots are reshaping warfare, the Chosun Daily said in an article on Tuesday previewing this year's "two sessions." This has led to analyses suggesting that China views advanced technologies as directly tied to national survival and strength. The article also said China's defense budget increase will be closely watched.Irfan Ashraf, a journalist from Pakistan, told the Global Times that he will focus on the economy, bilateral trade, and the governance model when reporting on China's "two sessions" this year. He said he hopes to "learn more and more about the Chinese people-centered approach of the government and how other countries can adopt this model for the prosperity of their people.""The aspects I will watch most closely at China's 'two sessions' this year is the growth target, measures to stabilize foreign investment and trade, new steps in green technology and renewable energy, as well as further support for private enterprises and innovation," Michele Geraci, former undersecretary of state at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development and visiting professor of Finance and Economics at New York University Shanghai, told the Global Times on Tuesday.From past experience, China's "two sessions" send clear signals on priorities, and this year those signals will be even more important as China enters a new five-year plan period, Geraci said, noting that the message to the world will be continuity and confidence."China's steady progress remains one of the most reassuring elements in today's uncertain world," he said.Ahead of the two sessions, Bloomberg listed some key areas traders and analysts are watching such as technology and consumption. "From DeepSeek in early 2025 to a surge in robotics shares, tech stocks have powered China's market rebound. Investors are now seeking reassurance that the rally still has further to run," Bloomberg said.Some NPC deputies and CPPCC members interviewed by the Global Times believe that China is expected to send strong and fresh signals during this year's "two sessions" on pushing high-quality development, and some important policy measures will be discussed to boost domestic demand, advance sci-tech innovation and self-reliance, deepen reforms and expand high-standard opening up.On how to further unlock domestic demand potential, Zhong Baoshen, a deputy to the fourth session of the 14th NPC and chairman of LONGi Green Energy Technology, told the Global Times on Tuesday that he planned to propose appropriately reducing statutory working hours, rectifying excessive overtime in accordance with the law, and - on the premise of maintaining stable income - optimizing working hours to expand job opportunities. He also planned to propose steadily raising the minimum wage standard and improving the social welfare system."This year's gathering of the NPC and the top political advisory body marks a watershed moment," Eurasia Review said in a recent article.While many observers remain fixated on the headline growth numbers, the real story lies in a fundamental shift of the Chinese economic model: a move away from the era of growth at any cost toward a sophisticated, technology-driven, and consumption-led future, it added.