Chinese mainland’s development becomes ‘a source of confidence’ for Taiwan residents: KMT chairwoman Cheng shares mainland visit impressions

Chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party Cheng Li-wun (left) joins the Taiwan regional internet influencer Chen Chih-han's livestream on April 16, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from media reports

As for her feelings following her visit to the Chinese mainland, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party Cheng Li-wun said that the Chinese mainland's development has become a source of confidence for residents in Taiwan, not a threat to Taiwan, chinanews.com reported on Friday. Cheng also said that as one family, we should remain confident in peace and must not be incited by external forces, per the report.Cheng made the remarks on Thursday during her appearance at the livestreaming studio of Taiwan regional internet influencer Chen Chih-han, better known as "Guan Zhang" or "gym boss," where she elaborated on her various impressions from her mainland visit.During the live session, Cheng shared her feelings, saying that the Chinese mainland's development has become a source of confidence for Taiwan residents, not a threat to Taiwan, as we are all one family, we cannot disown our ancestors, local Taiwan media outlet reported.Some Chinese mainland netizens and analysts believe that Cheng's remarks were grounded. Just several days ago, the Chinese mainland rolled out a package of 10 policies and measures -- spanning inter-party communication, infrastructure, travel, trade and culture -- aimed at boosting exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan.In addressing the livelihood of the Taiwan residents, the package includes helping Taiwan's agricultural and fishery products gain access to various mainland trade fairs to expand their sales channels, facilitating registration procedures for qualified Taiwan food manufacturers and the entry of their food products into the mainland market.During the livestream, Cheng added that what deep-seated grudges or estrangements could possibly justify such hostility?Now that both sides of the Straits have achieved much, must we remain at daggers drawn and allow outsiders to exploit the situation to stir up conflicts, Cheng added, according to the report.Cheng also stated that the Chinese mainland sincerely wishes to avoid war and is pursuing peace, unlike the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which creates hatred and confrontation, according to the report."We should have confidence in peace and also in Chinese mainland's commitment for peace," she said.During the livestream, Cheng also praised the mainland's technological progress. She said that drones on the mainland are used to deliver milk tea, not missiles, China News Service reported on its official WeChat account on Friday.She also spoke highly of her experience at Tsinghua University High School, hailing its physics and technology textbooks for presenting cutting-edge developments in a vivid and accessible manner, China News Service reported."This is the kind of exchange and mutual learning that should take place across the Taiwan Straits," Cheng said, per the report.Cheng was quoted by local Taiwan media as saying that should the two sides should seek sincere exchanges and cooperation, "then the dividends of peace will be boundless."We are willing, on the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," to work together with all political parties, organizations, and individuals in Taiwan island, including the KMT, to promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations, seek peace in the Taiwan Straits, bring well-being to our compatriots, and achieve national rejuvenation, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday after so-called "Mainland Affairs Council" of the island of Taiwan claimed that the Chinese mainland is "internalizing the cross-Straits question" regarding Cheng's visit.Global Times