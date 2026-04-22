Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson slams Japanese vessel via Taiwan Straits, calls it ‘deliberate provocation’

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

By sending its Self-Defense Force (SDF) vessel into the Taiwan Straits to engage in deliberate provocation, Japan has seriously undermined the political foundation of China-Japan relations and gravely jeopardized China's sovereignty and security. This move once again lays bare the malicious attempt of certain forces in Japan to militarily meddle in Taiwan affairs and sabotage cross-Straits peace and stability, which we firmly oppose, Zhang Han, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday, in response to the recent entry of a Japanese SDF vessel into the Taiwan Straits.The Taiwan question lies at the very core of China's core interests and constitutes an inviolable red line, Zhang said. Japan should deeply reflect on history, draw lessons from the past, earnestly conduct self-examination and make corrections, strictly abide by the one-China principle and the spirit of the four China-Japanese political documents, and put an immediate end to all wrong remarks and actions regarding Taiwan, the spokesperson stressed.Global Times