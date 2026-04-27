Chinese carmakers’ ‘supply chain exports’ open new frontiers for cooperation

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

The ongoing 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026) offers a telling glimpse into the evolving trajectory of Chinese automakers' global expansion, as they shift their focus from traditional vehicle exports to a more integrated international strategy. According to the Shanghai Securities News, the concept of supply chain exports was a frequent topic at this year's event. Several leading automakers are moving away from the simple export of products, opting instead for a more comprehensive approach, with the export of entire supply chains or ecosystems emerging as a clear trend.If traditional vehicle exports represented stage 1.0, then expanding the supply chain abroad marks stage 2.0 of Chinese automakers' internationalization. This shift is attracting growing attention, as noted in a report by CCTV News. The report underscores how Chinese automakers are moving beyond the export of finished vehicles, instead adopting a more comprehensive approach to operations in overseas markets. Some are accelerating efforts to establish components of the supply chain overseas, including design and research and development (R&D) centers, manufacturing plants, marketing networks, and logistics infrastructure.This new trend in international expansion involves not just automakers, but also players throughout the auto supply chain. Companies in the ecosystem, including battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, and financial and consulting services, are all playing a role. These suppliers are collaborating closely with automakers to ensure the seamless integration of their products and services.In terms of major overseas destinations, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) companies are accelerating their expansion into markets in Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and other regions. Backed by a well-established supply chain ecosystem in China, cross-border collaboration within the supply chain is producing mutually beneficial results for parties involved. These efforts are delivering tangible benefits to host countries, including job creation and economic growth through investment. They are also supporting the development of the local automotive and EV industries, while advancing the broader transition toward electrification in the transportation sector.Thailand, an important automotive producer in Southeast Asia, offers a prime example. According to a Xinhua News Agency report on April 8, seven Chinese automakers have invested in manufacturing plants in the Southeast Asian country, with cumulative investment exceeding $3 billion.In Thailand, as operations deepen, Chinese automakers are expanding local production and securing component supplies, driving mutually beneficial growth with local businesses and industries through greater localization. This integration of industrial chains is contributing to the continued development of Thailand's manufacturing sector.Moreover, deepening industrial cooperation has generated strong demand for skilled labor. Media reports indicate that, in addition to expanding local recruitment to alleviate employment pressures, some Chinese automakers have formed partnerships with Thai universities to establish training centers, strengthening the connection between industry and education.Beyond Thailand, Chinese investment is also bringing fresh momentum, growth, and innovation to vehicle industries in other countries. According to media reports, some Chinese automakers have set up intelligent production facilities in Brazil, equipped with industrial robots. With an annual production capacity surpassing the local average, these facilities are contributing to the development of Brazil's automotive sector through China's advanced manufacturing technology.As Chinese automakers deepen international cooperation and upgrade their collaboration models, this mutually beneficial approach is generating positive momentum in host countries. From this perspective, fostering such supply chain cooperation is clearly advantageous for these economies.In recent years, China's automotive sector, particularly the EV industry, has experienced rapid growth. This has sometimes drawn mixed reactions, especially in certain developed economies, where some have sought to slow the progress of Chinese EV companies through various attempts. In some instances, these actions have been seen as veering into trade protectionism. However, such approaches risk disrupting normal supply chain cooperation and missing the opportunities that Chinese investment can bring.The internationalization of Chinese automotive brands is gaining increasing acceptance in the business world, as a growing number of overseas dealers have reportedly flocked to Auto China 2026. This influx of international distributors creates a productive interaction with the global expansion of Chinese car brands, reflecting mutually beneficial cooperation.Cross-border collaboration within the EV industry is advancing as a multi-dimensional process. Multinational companies are also investing in China, leveraging China's supply chain and market. This cooperation is driven by market forces, with clear momentum behind it. It is hoped that the new trends emerging from Auto China 2026 will further strengthen this mutually beneficial collaboration.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn