GT Voice: How to evaluate ‘sharply upgraded’ forecasts for China’s import growth

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

It's been two weeks since China reported remarkable import growth for the first quarter of 2026, yet the reverberations continue. On Monday, Bloomberg reported that economists have sharply upgraded their forecasts for China's import growth and now expect it to overtake the pace of expansion in exports for the first time since 2021. Specifically, as Chinese firms hoover up high-end chips needed for artificial intelligence (AI), imports are set to jump to a five-year high of 5 percent in 2026, according to the median estimate of 17 economists polled by Bloomberg. That's more than double the growth predicted in March.This is largely in line with a strong growth momentum in China's imports. In the first quarter, China's total goods trade reached 11.84 trillion yuan ($1.74 trillion), up 15 percent year-on-year, with imports growing 19.6 percent to 4.99 trillion yuan, which was significantly faster than the export growth rate of 11.9 percent, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on April 14. In 2025, China's total imports reached 18.5 trillion yuan, making it the world's second-largest import market for the 17th consecutive year and a primary export destination for nearly 80 countries.Clearly, China's import growth is picking up steam. What is driving China's import surge? The Bloomberg report, while mentioning China's efforts to open its domestic market to imports in the face of "pushback" abroad against Chinese exports, claimed that "it's China's reliance on cutting-edge technologies linked to AI that's kicking imports into higher gear." It also asserted that "weak consumption" is restraining demand in the country. Needless to say, viewing China's import surge through such a narrow lens fails to capture the full picture of the country's trade and economic structure.AI is certainly a burgeoning sector in China, and demand for chips and other critical components related to the sector are indeed high. Customs figures show that in the first quarter, China's imports of integrated circuits grew 41.4 percent year-on-year. However, chips are far from the only import in high demand. In fact, imports of other high-tech products also surged sharply, with imports of computer components increasing 45.3 percent year-on-year.This paints a far more nuanced picture than the claim that the import surge is driven by just one factor. First and foremost, the sharp rise in imports of high-tech components underscores the ongoing upgrading of Chinese industries and the country's continued ascent in the global industrial chain. China's imports have evolved well beyond raw materials or finished consumer goods; they are now more deeply embedded in global production networks.It demonstrates that, despite efforts by certain countries and regions to push for so-called "decoupling" or "de-risking," China continues to deepen its integration into the global industrial and supply chains for high-end, high-value products.The growing demand for high-end chips, in particular, serves as a clear microcosm of China's industrial upgrading and high-quality development. Despite the geopolitical disruptions that have buffeted the global semiconductor industry over the past few years, the fundamental commercial logic remains intact. China, thanks to its booming high-tech sector, is still the world's largest market for chips and it is indispensable to major international chip producers.Also importantly, there is another critical factor at play when it comes to China's surging imports. Thanks to its continuous opening-up and various efforts to boost trade, China's trade network keeps expanding, with stronger trade ties with a growing number of countries and regions. In the first quarter, China's imports from Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries, Europe, and Latin America increased by 25 percent, 26.4 percent, and 26.3 percent, respectively, all higher than the overall growth rate.Behind this is a constantly upgrading and growing consumption market, albeit shifts in consumption forms. In the first quarter of 2026, the added value of China's wholesale and retail trade grew 4.1 percent year-on-year to 3.5 trillion yuan, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday. Notably, retail sales of goods reached 11.3 trillion yuan, up 2.2 percent year-on-year, the ministry said.In essence, the rapid expansion of China's imports stems from a confluence of factors - including industrial upgrading, expanding domestic consumption, deeper integration into global supply chains, and further opening-up - rather than being driven by a single sector or isolated demand. Crucially, this sharp growth in imports offers substantial opportunities for many countries and regions worldwide, especially at a time when global trade continues to face multiple headwinds.