‘Returning after failing abroad?’ What does Yan Ning’s response reveal?: People's Daily Rui Ping

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

Two news stories have recently captured public attention.The first is a response from Yan Ning, the academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, to the claim that she "returned to China because she couldn't make it overseas." Yan pointedly called out the mentality of worshiping things foreign and fawning on foreigners behind such remarks. This kind of thinking, which equates "going abroad" with "moving up," and misinterprets "returning to China" as a "reluctant choice," is out of step with China's current landscape for talent development.The second is an analysis by foreign media. An article titled "China is winning the AI talent race," published by The Economist, bluntly states that "America has become a less attractive destination, [as] funding cuts and visa uncertainty have unsettled would-be applicants." This, from another angle, helps explain how China's certainty has enabled it to become one of the world's "magnets for talent."Taken together, these two news stories point to a core question: How should we correctly understand talent mobility? In this discussion, several points of consensus deserve to be reaffirmed.The competition in comprehensive national strength is ultimately the competition for talent, and thus cultivating a favorable environment for talent development is crucial.The choices of scientists like Yan Ning repeatedly becoming the focus of public discussion in itself reflects the importance of talent to national development. China's attractiveness to overseas returnees today lies not only in the emotional appeal of serving the motherland, but also in its excellent research environment, comprehensive industrial system, vast application scenarios and large market.In recent years, China has systematically integrated the development of education, science and technology, and talent, making forward-looking arrangements in many key research areas and emerging industries. These prior investments have created a broad stage for innovation and entrepreneurship, generating a powerful magnetic pull for global talent.Talent grows through mobility, and openness is the lifeblood of innovation.Scientific research has never thrived behind closed doors. From earlier generations of scientists who studied abroad and returned, to today's growing number of young scholars active on the frontiers of global innovation, open exchange has always been a key driver of scientific progress. We encourage our talent to "go out" and broaden horizons, and we also welcome global talent to "come in" and pursue shared development. This composure itself is a manifestation of confidence.Only by viewing talent choices dynamically and embracing talent mobility with an inclusive mindset can we align with the broader trend of global scientific and technological development.Building into a world leader in science and technology requires not only world-class laboratories, but also a rational public discourse environment.In a social atmosphere that values science and respects talent, scientists should not become targets of viral sensationalism. Last year, Peking University assistant professor Wei Dongyi went viral due to a four-second video, while copycat accounts used the hype to sell products during the national college entrance examination season. From "creating a fandom" to "deconstructing consumption," excessive entertainment and labeling only disrupt scientific research and diminish respect for the scientific spirit. Showing more patience toward science and more respect toward scientists, allowing them to focus without distraction on their work - this is a shared responsibility across society.At present, a series of development plans unveiled by the country are not only blueprints of opportunity in key fields but also "invitations to talent" open to the world. They embody China's vision and strategy to "assemble the best minds and draw fully on their expertise." Neither blindly worshiping "overseas experience" nor arbitrarily questioning the choice to "return to China" is the proper attitude we should take toward talent mobility.Yan Ning once used the onomatopoeic phrase "keng chi keng chi" (a sound symbolizing hard, steady work) to describe the way her lab members conduct research. These four words command respect. The vast ocean of science can only be reached one step at a time. What we need to do is to ensure that along this path, there is less needless noise and more due respect and understanding.This article was originally published by the Opinion Department of the People's Daily. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn