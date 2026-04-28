CHINA / DIPLOMACY
CCG expels Japanese vessel illegally intruding into China’s territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao, says newly appointed spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Apr 28, 2026 06:20 PM
File photo of China Coast Guard vessel patrolling waters near Diaoyu Dao on April 27, 2024 Photo: VCG

File photo of China Coast Guard vessel patrolling waters near Diaoyu Dao on April 27, 2024 Photo: VCG

Japanese fishing boat Tsurumaru intruded into the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao on Tuesday. China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels took necessary measures to warn and expel it in accordance with the law, Jiang Lue, spokesperson of the CCG, stated on Tuesday, according to a statement released via CCG's official WeChat account.

"Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory. We urge the Japanese side to immediately stop all rights-violation and provocative acts in relevant waters. The CCG will continue to conduct rights-protection and law enforcement operations in the waters around Diaoyu Dao, and resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," Jiang said.

According to the military channel of CCTV News, this is the first public statement made by Jiang since assuming the role of spokesperson for the CCG.

Global Times


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