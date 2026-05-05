Chinese national killed in Barcelona; Consulate General urges local police to conduct full investigation

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A Chinese national was tragically killed in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday local time, the Chinese Consulate General in Barcelona said on Monday, noting that it has immediately activated the emergency consular protection response mechanism and urged local police to conduct a thorough investigation.Upon receiving the police notification, the Chinese Consulate General in Barcelona attached high importance to the case and immediately activated the emergency consular protection response mechanism. In a statement on its official WeChat account, the Consulate General said it had urged local police to handle the case lawfully and impartially, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals.The Consulate General immediately reached out to the victim's family, updating them on the incident and working with relevant authorities to help arrange funerals and other follow-up matters, the statement said.The Consulate General expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Chinese national and extended sincere condolences to the bereaved family. It will maintain close communication with local authorities and continue to actively assist the family in properly handling all aftermath matters, read the statement.Global Times