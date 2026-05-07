China is deeply concerned about attacks on UAE facility and firmly opposes any actions that escalate tensions in the region: Chinese FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

The Chinese side is deeply concerned about the attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and firmly opposes any actions that escalate tensions in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday, in response to a question seeking comment on Iranian attacks on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the UAE and ships in Strait of Hormuz."China consistently maintains that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Middle Eastern Gulf countries should be earnestly respected, and that civilians and non-military targets should be protected. The immediate priority is to achieve an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, and prevent further escalation of the conflict," Lin said.