Chinese ambassador in UK makes solemn representations over so-called verdict, urges London to stop anti-China political manipulation

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On May 8, Chinese Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang requested a meeting with an official from UK foreign office, during which he made further representations with the UK side on the so-called verdict by a UK court on two Chinese citizens including an employee of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, refuted the unfounded accusations of the UK side and urged the UK side to correct its mistake, stop the anti-China political manipulation, stop wantonly arresting and convicting Chinese citizens in the UK, and stop emboldening anti-China elements, the Chinese Embassy in UK said in a statement on Sunday.Zheng pointed out that the UK side used trumped-up crimes to arrest and indict Chinese citizens in the UK. The so-called conviction was the outcome of abusing the law and manipulating the judicial process by the UK side. It is nothing but a political farce. Its sole purpose is to embolden those anti-China elements who are hiding in the UK and bent on destabilizing Hong Kong, and to smear the Chinese central government and the Hong Kong SAR government. We are strongly against it and deplore such an act, according to the statement.Zheng stressed that the Chinese government remains steadfast in its determination to deal with those anti-China elements bent on destabilizing Hong Kong and to safeguard the city's stability and prosperity. The UK side harbors wanted criminals, and wantonly arrested and convicted Chinese citizens in the UK. This act disrespects the rule of law, and seriously violated basic norms of international relations. It has gravely undermined China-UK relations. This is totally intolerable to the Chinese side.The UK side must know that any acts aimed at jeopardizing China's interests will be met with firm countermeasures, the embassy's statement said.Global Times