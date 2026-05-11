China announces Trump will pay state visit to China; heads-of-state diplomacy to play irreplaceable role, offer valuable opportunity to further stabilize ties: Chinese experts

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At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.This upcoming visit, coming after a phone call between the two leaders in February and their Busan meeting in last October, continues to demonstrate the important role of heads-of-state diplomacy, which will play an irreplaceable part and present a valuable opportunity to further stabilize and improve bilateral ties, Chinese experts said.At a time when the world is facing growing uncertainty and fragmentation, enhancing communication, managing differences and maintaining stable China-US relations not only serves the interests of peoples of both countries, but also benefits the world, they noted.According to Reuters, it will be Trump's first trip to China since 2017.According to CNBC, China and the US is supposed to "seal outcomes on potentially a huge range of issues."International media outlets are paying close attention to the upcoming meeting between the leaders. After China's announcement, AFP published an article titled "China confirms Trump's visit from May 13 to 15," while Bloomberg posted in an article saying that "Beijing officially announced the date of Donald Trump's state visit this week," and described the meeting as "much-anticipated."CNBC noted that "world leaders eye" the China-US leaders' meeting from afar, and commented, citing analysts, that the summit outcome could have major ramifications for global trade, geopolitics, and the rules-based order.As the world's two major powers, China and the US naturally stand in need of steady bilateral relations, and the upcoming head-of-state face-to-face engagement is expected to help steer the two countries' ties toward healthier interaction and is helpful to keep overall relations on a stable track, Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Monday.The key to a stable China-US relations lies in willingness on both sides to engage in dialogue, and the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders is expected to play an irreplaceable role in underpinning bilateral ties, one that other communication channels can hardly match, Li said.Against the backdrop of complex and uncertain global dynamics, this meeting may help deepen consensus on areas where the two countries share common interests, and could also facilitate the proper management of existing differences, Li noted.Ahead of the two leaders' meeting, China and the US are set to hold economic and trade consultations in South Korea on May 12-13, according to the Xinhua News Agency. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will lead a delegation to South Korea to hold economic and trade consultations with the US from Tuesday to Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Sunday.The two sides will be guided by the important consensus reached between the two heads of state at their meeting in Busan and during previous calls, and will hold consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, according to the ministry.The economic and trade dialogue also shows that the two sides have maintained ongoing consultations on relevant issues, and are working together in the hope of addressing them together, which may also create conditions for yielding more substantial outcomes in the economic and trade arena, Li said.Chinese experts also stressed that cooperation between China and the US should be two-way and based on equality. He Weiwen, a senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, told the Global Times on Monday that given that the China-US relations stand among the world's most important bilateral ties, it is essential to sustain strategic interaction and stability."Respect for China's core interests and legitimate concerns represents China's bottom line, and the US' accommodation of this fundamental principle is essential to keeping bilateral relations on a sound track - a stable China-US relationship will in turn benefit both countries and global development," He said.