Chinese FM releases ‘Peaceful Coexistence’ video in Chinese and English, featuring key milestones in China-US relations

Photo: Screenshot of the 'Peaceful Coexistence' video posted on the official WeChat account of China's Foreign Ministry

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday released two videos in Chinese and English languages titled "Peaceful Coexistence," highlighting key historical milestones and areas of collaboration between China and the US, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining peaceful relations and cooperation in trade and other fields.The videos were released via the ministry's official WeChat account, with the Chinese version running 2 minutes and 15 seconds and the English version 2 minutes and 17 seconds. The content of the videos are the same.Through a combination of historical footage and animation, the videos recount multiple instances of China-US collaboration. They cover World War II, during which "the American 'Flying Tigers' undertook the perilous hump airlift and fought shoulder to shoulder with the Chinese people against fascism," as well as the subsequent era of China-US "ping-pong diplomacy." The video underscores that "the history of China-US relations offers an unmistakable answer."The video further illustrates China and the US joining forces to confront global challenges, stating, "Together, they fought terrorism, tackled the financial crisis, and battled Ebola. Time and again, people have seen that when China and the US join hands, they generate positive energy for the world."Economic ties are also highlighted as concrete evidence of mutual benefit. The video noted that "80000 US companies invest in China," and "80 percent of Apple's core suppliers have plants in China." It further emphasized that "Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory accounts for half of its global output," concluding that "all this shows that China and the US helping each other succeed and prospering together is a tangible prospect within reach."People-to-people exchanges form another key theme. The video remarks, "the Chinese and American peoples both want a life of peace and happiness. Their joys and sorrows are much the same. Their online chats, and in-person interactions reflect how the world should be."The video concludes with a direct call to action, urging commitment to mutual respect and sustained cooperation: "The right choice is to commit to the principle of mutual respect, to hold the line on peaceful coexistence, and to strive for the prospect of win-win cooperation."The Earth is too small for China and the US to turn against and confront each other. And the Pacific Ocean is vast enough for both to prosper in their own ways. China and the US must coexist peacefully on this planet for all time to come. A ready and open China is right here. It is now for the US to choose the right course, said the video.Global Times