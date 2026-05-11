China’s NEV exports hit 1.384m units in Jan-Apr, up 1.2 times y-o-y, reflecting rising global demand amid green transition: expert

Chinese home-grown vehicles are loaded onto a ship for export at Yantai Port, East China's Shandong Province, on May 11, 2026. Photo: cnsphoto

China's new-energy vehicle (NEV) exports reached 1.384 million units in the first four months of the year, up 1.2 times year-on-year, according to data released on Monday by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).A Chinese industry analyst said that the trend highlights the growing global popularity of Chinese NEVs, driven by rising demand for green transformation. The analyst also noted that China's NEV development has provided global consumers with more choices and contributed to faster technological iteration and cost reductions, expanding the scope for greater cooperation with international players.In April alone, production of NEVs reached 1.32 million units, up 5.5 percent year-on-year, while sales totaled 1.344 million, up 9.7 percent. NEV sales accounted for 53.2 percent of total new car sales during the month, according to the CAAM.On the export side, NEV shipments totaled 430,000 units in April, up 1.1 times year-on-year."The rapid growth in exports reflects strong international demand for China-made NEVs," Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, told the Global Times on Monday, noting that this industry growth is closely linked to advances in electrification technologies and aligns with the global trend of green transition.Cui also said that the rapid development of China's automotive industry has given global consumers more choices and helped speed up the improvement and cost reduction of NEV technologies.The continued growth in NEV exports, together with technological progress, shows that China's automotive industry is developing in an open and cooperative way, said Cui."The growth potential of China's NEV market is providing important opportunities for global companies, including foreign countries and businesses," the industry representative addedCui's words did not come out of the blue. At the recently concluded Beijing Auto Show, multiple foreign car brands, including BMW and Mercedes-Benz, showcased new electric vehicles (EVs) developed with Chinese technology at the major event, in an effort to stay relevant in the world's largest car market.Last year, China's NEV production and sales both exceeded 16 million units, ranking first in the world for the 11th consecutive year, the People's Daily reported.Against this backdrop, a workshop held alongside an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)-related meeting in Shanghai brought together government officials and industry representatives from China and abroad to discuss cooperation in the vehicle sector, including electrification and supply chains.Speaking on the sidelines of the workshop, Ausein Wirojtacha, plan and policy analyst at the Office of Industrial Economics under Thailand's Ministry of Industry, told the Global Times on Monday that decarbonization "is something we must pursue," which means accelerating the development of electric vehicles (EVs) and electrified vehicles."The automotive industry is massive and requires support and collaboration from industry leaders, particularly in components and supply chains. If we are serious about the EV transition and reducing emissions, regional cooperation is essential," he noted.When asked about the performance of Chinese brand cars in Thailand, Wirojtacha said "very impressive."The Thai industry expert said that he has tried quite a few Chinese brand cars. "Chinese cars offer rich features and smart technology, making them highly competitive compared with other brands."Wirojtacha said that China is the world's largest car market with leading technology and industrial expertise that can spill over and be shared across ASEAN. Many Chinese automakers have already invested in Thailand, where local parts can support production. "This is an opportunity for both Thailand and China to grow together," Wirojtacha said.