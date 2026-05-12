China rejects groundless and unsubstantiated accusations, FM on Netanyahu’s claims that China provides support to Iran on missile manufacturing components

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked to comment on claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview that China had provided certain amount of support to Iran regarding particular components of missile manufacturing, adding that he didn't like it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that China has made clear its position on multiple occasions.As a responsible major country, China has always strictly fulfilled its due international obligations, committed to ending the conflicts and promoting peace, and working to de-escalate the situation. We reject groundless and unsubstantiated accusations, Guo added.Global Times