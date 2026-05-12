China-US efforts to address differences in economic policies would benefit the world: UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson

Screenshot from a video on Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General (left) at a press briefing on May 11, 2026 Photo: UN website

China and the US are two of the main economic powerhouses of the world and any way that they can deal with any of their differences in economic policies would be beneficial for the world as a whole, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said at a press briefing on Monday local time. He answered "certainly" when asked whether the Secretary-General believes the meeting could bring greater global stability and economic confidence to the world, according to a release from the UN website.US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday, according to the Xinhua News Agency."We are certainly appreciative of the efforts by the two Governments to deal with their outstanding issues through dialogue, and we encourage them to keep up with the track of dialogue in order to resolve any differences that they may have," Haq said when asked to comment on the upcoming visit.Asked which areas of cooperation between China and US are most critical at this moment, given the current geopolitical and economic environment, the deputy spokesperson said that there are a huge number of issues on which the US and China, along with all the main countries of the world, including the other permanent members of the Security Council, have a role to play.He noted that beyond issues on which the Security Council has been seized, there are cross-cutting issues, including the threats posed by climate change and the geopolitical situation that has been caused by the economic disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.Global Times