CHINA / SOCIETY
Complete failure of the DPP authorities' pursuit of 'Taiwan independence' and provocations only a matter of time: Taiwan Affairs Office responds to Paraguayan president's visit to the Taiwan region
By Global Times Published: May 13, 2026 11:33 AM
Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

When asked to comment on Paraguayan President Santiago Pena's visit to the Taiwan region, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations and a prevailing consensus of the international community.

A total of 183 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle, Zhang said, urging relevant countries to make the correct choice in line with the historical trend.

The DPP authorities' pursuit of "Taiwan independence" and provocations run counter to the trend of history and their complete failure is only a matter of time, Zhang said. 


Global Times 


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