Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

The bilateral relationship between China and the US could improve because of US President Donald Trump's state visit to Beijing this week. The symbolism and substance of the two presidents in the same room offer a powerful opportunity to show resolute commitment to tackling global challenges.And if the Americans keep three words in mind - Attentive, Courageous and Diplomatic - the visit could be especially fruitful.What those words represent will be discussed below, but first a reminder of why this state visit comes at a critical time: Recent positive exchanges about economic and trade issues, a chronic area of disagreement between the two sides, have relieved some of the pressure in the bilateral relationship but also injected positive sentiment into the global economic community that everything from supply chain shipments to free trade will improve throughout this year.There is another reason for optimism: China is the nation promoting global stability, especially noticeable in 2026. China is the nation serious about global peace. China is the nation advancing legitimate global trade. This means that public officials and private citizens are working together as partners in peace and prosperity. And China is doing all of that while remaining determined to raise the overall quality of life for all Chinese citizens. That is responsible leadership.This is a model that nations should consider when their leaders focus on making the world a healthier, safer and more peaceful place.With that as the setup, let's return to the three words mentioned above.The first word is Attentive: Listen and comprehend the concerns that China outlines during the meetings. Go a step further and make the sincere promise to find ways to solve those items. One sensitive area is arms sales to Taiwan island. If raised by China, a willingness to discuss ways to ease tensions around this question could prove constructive.The second word is Courageous: There will be no better time or place in 2026 to advance US-China relations than this week. Bringing an imaginative, yet realistic proposal to the table could generate positive resonance not only in Washington and Beijing, but in capitals around the world.What might courageous look like? According to a readout released on the website of China's Foreign Ministry this January, since the launch of the initiative to invite 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs over a five-year period, over 40,000 US youth have actively participated, opening a window for them to understand the real China and building a bridge to carry forward the friendship between the two peoples.There has been a non-stop series of images and stories associated with these visits: The students are impressed by China and say that they want to return. The US can be equally creative.The third word is Diplomatic: This summit offers an opportunity to demonstrate a tone of mutual respect and professionalism.The moment has arrived. Success at this summit will be good for the Americans, the Chinese and the world. Encourage partnerships. Focus on what is possible. Take smart risks.In 2026, one does not have to look hard to find political instability somewhere around the world. Likewise, that person does not need to look for long before seeing a global health crisis. And that person certainly does not have to wonder if there are concerns about the potential and peril for AI.Now imagine how relieved that person will be if over the next few days, he or she learns that the world's two major powers have agreed to reduce global tensions and economic fears while increasing prospects for a safe and healthy future for all of mankind.The author is an associate professor at the Department of Communication and Organizational Leadership at Robert Morris University. The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Robert Morris University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn