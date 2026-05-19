CHINA / DIPLOMACY
WHA’s rejection of proposal concerning Taiwan for 10th year in a row demonstrates unshakable international consensus in support of one-China principle: FM
By Global Times Published: May 19, 2026 04:14 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


It has been the 10th year in a row that World Health Assembly (WHA) has rejected the so-called proposal concerning Taiwan, and this fully demonstrates the unshakable international consensus in support of the one-China principle and the unquestionable authority of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday, when asked to comment the decision adopted at the 79th WHA not to include Taiwan-related proposals from its agenda, and that it marks the tenth consecutive year that the WHA has rejected such proposals.

Having suffered ten failures over a decade, the Democratic Progressive Party authorities clinging to their separatist "Taiwan independence" stance are doomed to failure, and their political farce of seeking separatist provocations to pursue "independence" should come to an end, Guo told a regular press conference.

China will achieve complete reunification, and Taiwan region will return to the embrace of the motherland, Guo said.

Global Times

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