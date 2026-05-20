Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

The DPP authorities are hyping up issues related to the World Health Assembly (WHA), using the guise of health affairs to engage in "independence" political manipulation, and have no concern for the interests and well-being of the residents of Taiwan island, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular press conference on Wednesday.Zhu made the remarks when responding to a media inquiry that the 79th WHA convened in Geneva on Monday, and Taiwan region failed to attend for the tenth consecutive year, while regional health and "foreign affairs" authorities held so-called events outside the assembly venue, according to CCTV News.By attempting to "crash the meeting" to seek attention and make political stunts to deceive the people on the island, DPP authorities will only bring self-inflicted humiliation upon themselves. This cannot change the doomed failure awaiting their "Taiwan independence" provocations, Zhu said, per CCTV News.Global Times