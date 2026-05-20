Resilience of China-Pakistan partnership inspires Global South

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. Over the past seven and a half decades, the friendship between the two neighboring countries has transformed from cordial diplomatic engagement into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. At a time when global politics is increasingly characterized by uncertainty, turbulence and confrontation, China-Pakistan relations stand out as a model of consistency, stability and strategic vision.One of the most important pillars of this partnership has been political trust. Both countries have consistently respected each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and development paths. Pakistan has firmly adhered to the one-China principle and supported China on issues related to its core interests. Similarly, China has consistently supported Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, economic development and national stability.Economic cooperation has emerged as another cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. The launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, opened a new chapter in China-Pakistan cooperation. Projects under CPEC have contributed to Pakistan's socio-economic development, generated employment opportunities, enhanced transportation networks and strengthened energy security. The development of Gwadar Port, in particular, reflects the long-term strategic vision shared by both countries for regional connectivity and economic integration. Importantly, CPEC is not merely an economic initiative; it is also a symbol of South-South cooperation, offering a valuable example of how strategic partnerships can contribute to national development without political conditionalities.Another significant dimension of China-Pakistan relations is defense and security cooperation. Over the decades, the two countries have maintained close collaboration in defense production, counterterrorism, security coordination and strategic communication. Defense cooperation has contributed to regional stability and strengthened Pakistan's defense capabilities while promoting peace and deterrence in the region.The collaboration between the two countries in science, technology and innovation is also expanding rapidly. The recent selection of two Pakistani candidates as part of China's first group of foreign astronaut trainees is a historic milestone. It reflects China's openness and willingness to share scientific advancement with friendly countries, while also symbolizing Pakistan's growing participation in advanced technological cooperation.The enduring strength of China-Pakistan relations also carries broader international significance. As the world undergoes profound geopolitical and economic transformation, the Global South is increasingly seeking greater representation, connectivity and development opportunities. China and Pakistan have consistently advocated for multilateralism, peaceful coexistence, economic inclusiveness and win-win cooperation. Their partnership reflects the aspirations of developing countries to pursue modernization while preserving sovereignty and independent decision-making.The China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership is more than a bilateral relationship. It is a unique example of solidarity between two neighboring countries committed to common development and regional peace. The resilience of the China-Pakistan partnership offers several important lessons for the international community. First, genuine friendships are built on mutual respect and consistency rather than temporary interests. Second, strategic cooperation becomes sustainable when it delivers tangible benefits to the people. Third, trust remains the most valuable currency in international relations. Finally, developing countries can achieve meaningful progress through solidarity, partnership and shared vision. In many ways, the partnership represents a successful model of cooperation among Global South nations.Looking ahead, the future of China-Pakistan relations appears exceptionally promising. Both countries are entering a new phase of cooperation focused on high-quality development, technological innovation, green economy, digital connectivity, agriculture modernization and industrial collaboration. The shared vision of building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future aligns closely with the broader aspirations of peace, prosperity and sustainable development. In the years to come, the China-Pakistan partnership will continue to inspire the Global South and contribute positively to regional peace, connectivity and common prosperity.The author is the founding chair of Pakistani think tank Global Silk Route Research Alliance. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn