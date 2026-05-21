China expects both sides to take Pakistani PM’s visit as opportunity to carry forward traditional friendship, deepen all-round cooperation: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will start his visit to China this Saturday, whether China could brief on the specific itinerary of this visit, how China views the current China-Pakistan relations, and what outcomes China expects to achieve from this visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that today marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. Shehbaz's visit constitutes an important high-level exchange between the two countries on this significant occasion.China and Pakistan are good friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Over the past 75 years, bilateral ties have stood all tests and remained rock-solid, setting a fine example for state-to-state relations, Guo told a regular press conference.In recent years, guided by the strategic guidance of leaders of the two countries, China and Pakistan have maintained frequent high-level exchanges and steadily advanced practical cooperation, yielding fruitful outcomes in the high-quality construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Guo said.The two sides have kept close communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, effectively safeguarded their common interests, and promoted regional peace, stability and development, the spokesperson said.China expects both sides to take this visit as an opportunity to carry forward traditional friendship, deepen all-round cooperation and jointly write a new chapter in fostering an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, Guo noted.In response to a follow-up question about whether the two sides will discuss Iran-related issues during this visit, Guo said that during Prime Minister Shehbaz's visit to China, leaders of the two countries will have in-depth exchanges on bilateral relations and issues of common concern."On the Iranian issue, we have made our position clear on many occasions. China supports Pakistan's efforts to play an impartial and balanced mediating role in promoting peace and ending hostilities," Guo said.Global Times