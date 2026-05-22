CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China’s position opposing US arms sales to Taiwan island consistent, unequivocal and firm, says FM after US acting navy secretary says Washington paused arms sale to Taiwan
By Global Times Published: May 22, 2026 04:14 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to a foreign media reporter's question on that US Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said on Thursday the US is pausing an arms sale to the Taiwan region to ensure that the American military had sufficient munition supplies for the war in Iran, while Taiwan authorities on Friday claimed that they had received no information indicating any adjustment of the US to the arms sale, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday at a regular press briefing that China's position opposing US' arms sales to China's Taiwan region is consistent, unequivocal and firm.

Global Times
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