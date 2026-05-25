China delivers first 15,000 tons of rice aid to Cuba, as President Diaz-Canel hails close bonds of friendship and cooperation at crucial moments

Workers stack rice donated by China in Havana, Cuba. Photo: Xinhua

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Sunday said Cuba had received the 15,000 tons of rice shipped from China, and hailed the close bilateral bonds of friendship and cooperation that are growing stronger at crucial moments.In an X post on Sunday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that this important shipment, which arrived at the Port of Havana on Saturday, marks the beginning of a new donation totaling 60,000 tons, with the rest expected to gradually arrive in Cuba.A day before, on Saturday local time, the Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Hua Xin attended the handover ceremony at the Port of Havana for the first shipment of 15,000 tons of rice under China's emergency food assistance project for Cuba, according to the official website of the Chinese Embassy in Cuba on Sunday.The Cuban president said that China's noble gesture of solidarity will reach millions of consumers across all provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, as well as Cuba's health and educational institutions.According to the Chinese Embassy, Cuban Vice Prime Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga, on behalf of the Cuban government and people, thanked the Chinese government for continuously strengthening its support and assistance to Cuba under the current difficult circumstances, saying the Cuban people will always remember it.Chinese Ambassador Hua said the food assistance shipment is an important part of China's package of support measures for Cuba and a concrete reflection of the two countries standing together and helping each other amid the current complex situation. China will firmly advance practical cooperation with Cuba and steadfastly support Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty and national dignity.The close bonds of friendship and cooperation are growing stronger at crucial moments, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in the end of his post.Global Times