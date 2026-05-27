CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Relevant institutions make unwarranted claims on cross-Straits affairs: mainland spokesperson responds to AIT’s assertion
By Global Times Published: May 27, 2026 01:07 PM
Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office


When asked to comment on the claim by the “American Institute in Taiwan” (AIT) that the Chinese Kuomintang Party has echoed the Chinese mainland’s stance on certain outside-related policy and security issues while ignoring “traditional allies” of Taiwan such as the US and Japan, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said that “For some time, relevant institutions have been making unwarranted claims on cross-Straits affairs. We are firmly opposed to that." 

Chen said that resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits and brooks no interference from outsiders.

The US side should abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and act prudently on the Taiwan question, Chen said.

“Our position on Taiwan’s external exchanges remains consistent and unequivocal: all such activities must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle,” the spokesperson said.

Global Times



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