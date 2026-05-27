CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Forming cliques, hyping up tensions and stoking confrontation will find no support among people: FM on Quad’s ‘concerns’ over East and South China Sea
By Global Times Published: May 27, 2026 04:21 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


Forming cliques, hyping up tensions and stoking confrontation will find no support among the people, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, when asked to comment that member states of the so-called Quad, namely the US, India, Japan and Australia, expressed concerns over the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea the previous day, and though China was not named, the implications of the related remarks are clearly pointed.

The overall situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea remains stable. There is no issue whatsoever regarding the freedom of navigation and overflight enjoyed by countries under international law, Mao told a regular press conference.

Relevant countries should stop interfering in maritime issues surrounding China and earnestly respect regional countries' efforts to safeguard peace and stability, the spokesperson noted.

Global Times

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