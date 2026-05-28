Brazilian Foreign Minister to visit China; Chinese FM talks about arrangements for trip, China-Brazil ties

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Asked about the China-Brazil relationship and arrangements and expectations for Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira's upcoming official visit to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that China and Brazil are the largest developing countries in the Eastern and Western Hemispheres, respectively, both are BRICS countries and important members of the Global South, and bilateral relations have long been at the forefront of China's relations with developing countries.In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Brazil relations have maintained a sound momentum of development, with smooth progress in the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future and in aligning the two countries' development strategies, and fruitful results from pragmatic cooperation in various fields, demonstrating global, strategic and long-term significance of bilateral ties, Mao said.During the visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vieira will co-chair the fifth China-Brazil Foreign Ministerial-Level Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue, the spokesperson said.China looks forward to further consolidating political and strategic mutual trust between the two countries, continuously advancing the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future, demonstrating the two sides' responsibility in promoting solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries, and contributing China-Brazil strength to world peace and stability, Mao said.Global Times