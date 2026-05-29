64 Chinese nationals released in the Philippines after charges deemed unsupported; embassy vows continued protection of citizens' rights

Photo: Chinese Embassy in the Philippines







64 Chinese nationals who had been detained by Philippine authorities were released on Thursday evening, with embassy staff dispatched to the scene to provide assistance and care, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines announced in a statement on Friday. Another six Chinese nationals are currently undergoing procedures for their release.These Chinese nationals had been working at a steel plant in Misamis Oriental Province of the Philippines and were detained by Philippine law enforcement authorities on May 15.According to the Chinese Embassy, the Philippine Department of Justice recently ruled that evidence was insufficient to support allegations that the Chinese nationals had violated the country's nuclear safety law, immigration regulations and labor laws, and therefore ordered their release.The Chinese Embassy and consulates in the Philippines attached great importance to the case and repeatedly lodged solemn representations with senior Philippine officials and relevant government agencies, urging the Philippine side to handle the matter in a lawful, fair and expeditious manner and to refrain from infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, according to the statement by the Chinese Embassy.During the detention period, Chinese diplomatic missions in the Philippines conducted multiple consular visits to the detained nationals and continued to provide them with assistance and support. The embassy said it will continue to make every effort to safeguard the safety, lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens and institutions in the Philippines, while once again reminding Chinese nationals in the country to strictly comply with local laws and regulations.On Wednesday, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng expressed China's position regarding the frequent detention of Chinese citizens by Philippine law enforcement agencies in recent months.Ji said China highly values the protection of the personal safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Philippines and has serious concerns over the recent actions taken by Philippine military and law enforcement authorities against Chinese nationals.For every case involving detained Chinese citizens, Chinese diplomatic missions in the Philippines have lodged immediate representations with the Philippine side, urging authorities to notify Chinese diplomatic and consular missions within four days of any detention, arrest or other deprivation of liberty involving Chinese citizens and to clearly explain the reasons for such actions, Ji said.He also called on the Philippine side to handle relevant cases in accordance with the law, ensure the personal safety, lawful rights, humanitarian treatment and due process rights of the individuals concerned, and promptly release those found not to have violated Philippine laws, rather than subjecting them to unlawful or prolonged detention.Global Times