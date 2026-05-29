CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Japan-Philippines launch of so-called ‘maritime boundary delimitation talks’ seriously infringes on China’s maritime rights; talks are illegal, null and void: Chinese FM
By Global Times Published: May 29, 2026 04:31 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


In response to an inquiry regarding a joint statement issued by Japan and the Philippines claiming that the two sides decided to "commence formal negotiations to delimit the maritime boundary of the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf between the two countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said on Friday that China expresses strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the move, and has lodged stern representations with Japan and the Philippines respectively.

Mao said that the maritime boundary area involved in the Japan-Philippines negotiations lies to the east of China's Taiwan island. In accordance with China's domestic laws and international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China enjoys exclusive economic zone and continental shelf rights in the relevant waters, Mao said.

The unilateral launch of the so-called "negotiations to delimit the maritime boundary" by Japan and the Philippines seriously infringes on China's maritime rights and interests and grossly violates international law including UNCLOS as well as the basic norms governing international relations, Mao said. 

China solemnly states that the so-called "negotiations to delimit the maritime boundary" between Japan and the Philippines are completely illegal and null and void, and will in no way affect China's maritime claims and the exercise of its legitimate rights and interests in the waters east of Taiwan island, Mao said. 

China urges Japan and the Philippines to immediately cease any acts that undermine China's maritime rights and interests, and take concrete actions to safeguard regional peace and stability, the spokesperson said.


Global Times

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