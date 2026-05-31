Translators' Voices: China’s practices prove that poverty is not an inevitable fate of rural areas

Hussein Ismail Photo: Courtesy of Ismail

On May 27, the 2026 Global Poverty Reduction and Development Forum was held in Beijing. At the forum's opening ceremony, the Global Partnership for Poverty Alleviation and Development was officially launched. The partnership, jointly initiated by China, 53 other countries and nine international organizations, marks a milestone in global poverty reduction endeavors.This year marks the first year that China has transited to regular assistance programs following the conclusion of the transition period from poverty-alleviation campaigns to a longer-term strategy aimed at consolidating gains and advancing rural revitalization across the board.The 2026 Government Work Report emphasizes we will continue to consolidate and expand our poverty alleviation gains and carry out regular assistance programs under the rural revitalization strategy in conjunction with relevant initiatives, so as to guard against any large-scale lapse or relapse into poverty.The outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) for national economic and social development also calls for coordinated efforts to establish regular mechanisms for preventing rural residents from lapsing or relapsing into poverty, providing well-targeted assistance, strengthening support to help those most in need, ramping up development-based assistance, and boosting internal impetus for development.From the poverty elimination to the comprehensive rural revitalization, China's "development-based assistance" approach has provided an innovative solution to a common challenge faced by countries around the world.President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attached great importance to consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation gains. Xi Jinping: The Governance of China incorporated General Secretary Xi's important remarks in this regard.In "Speech at the National Conference to Review the Fight Against Poverty and Commend Outstanding Individuals and Groups" in Volume IV, Xi noted "targeted poverty alleviation has proved to be the 'magic weapon' for winning the battle against poverty, while the development-driven approach has emerged as the distinctive feature of China's path to poverty reduction." He also emphasized "we must take concrete steps to consolidate and expand upon the outcomes of the fight against poverty as part of our effort to promote rural revitalization, so that the foundations of poverty eradication are more solid and the effects are more sustainable."With eight years of anti-poverty campaign, five years of transition period, the valuable experience China has gained in poverty reduction and prevention of people's lapse or relapse to poverty belongs not only to China but also to the world, offering new perspectives for global anti-poverty endeavors.In the 24th installment of the special series "Decoding the Book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," the Global Times, along with the People's Daily Overseas Edition, continues to invite Chinese and foreign scholars, translators of Xi's works, practitioners with firsthand experience, and international readers to conduct in-depth discussions on the practical value of China's poverty alleviation practices and rural revitalization strategy, as well as their implications for the world.In the 24th article of the "Translators' Voices" column, Global Times reporter Liu Xuandi interviewed Hussein Ismail (), deputy editor-in-chief of China Today Magazine's Arabic Edition. Ismail was a translation editor of the Arabic edition of the book series Xi Jinping: The Governance of China.The CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core introduced unprecedented measures for rural poverty alleviation and made the important political decision to resolutely win the battle against poverty.On September 28, 2025, I couldn't help but do a double take when I came across the headline "world's tallest bridge opens to traffic in southwest China's Guizhou." Guizhou Province was the first place I visited after arriving in China in 1992, when it was still a marginalized and impoverished province. At that time, I saw only towering, verdant mountains dotted with crude buildings and villagers living in cave-like homes without roads or electricity.Over the following decades, I witnessed extraordinary change in the region: roads, bridges, schools, factories, libraries and green spaces. By 2020, Guizhou had achieved a remarkable feat by eradicating extreme poverty. From once having to trek across mountains to reach remote villages to crossing the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in just two minutes instead of two hours, Guizhou's journey is a powerful testament to the transformation of rural China, and it brings to mind a timeless proverb: When you cross the river, remember those who built the bridge - a fitting tribute to China's poverty alleviation and rural revitalization efforts.Since 2004, China's "No. 1 central document" has consistently focused on agriculture and rural areas, fully underscoring the great importance China attaches to rural development in its governance agenda and the country's strong commitment to the well-being of farmers.From poverty alleviation to rural revitalization, rural development is treated as a long-term national responsibility, not just a short-term project. This long-term commitment demonstrates that President Xi and the CPC have placed common prosperity for all in an even more prominent position, aiming to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas and strive for balanced and inclusive development that benefits everyone. At its core lies a people-centered philosophy that takes improving popular well-being and all-round development as the starting point and ultimate goal of economic development, ensuring that no one is left behind on the path toward modernization.China's poverty alleviation campaign eliminated absolute poverty and addressed the basic living needs of rural populations, laying a solid foundation for future development. The rural revitalization strategy represents an effective continuation of this effort, shifting the focus from poverty reduction alone to an all-around approach to rural development that promotes industrial, cultural, ecological and social revitalization together. In this context, rural revitalization is not merely an economic or agricultural policy, but a holistic development philosophy that places the value of rural life, cultural heritage and human dignity at its core.Against this backdrop, China's rural revitalization is its effort to balance economic development, ecological protection and cultural heritage through the integration of technology, green development, cultural preservation, and the cultivation of traditional industries and brands. China has sought not only to raise farmers' incomes, but also to improve their quality of life and create clean, beautiful and livable rural communities, helping rural residents feel more fulfilled, secure and connected to the future.One remarkable example is the Green Rural Revival Program, initiated in 2003 by President Xi during his tenure in Zhejiang Province, underpinned by the governance philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," emphasizing harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature in villages. Looking ahead, I believe the gap between urban and rural areas will continue to narrow during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, marking another historic achievement no less significant than poverty reduction itself.China's practices prove that poverty is not an inevitable fate of rural areas. With the right vision, scientific methodologies and long-term commitment, even the most underdeveloped rural regions can become vibrant hubs of prosperity.One of the key reasons behind China's success is that its poverty alleviation and rural revitalization efforts are based on targeted policies adapted to local conditions - a combination of strong national direction and local flexibility. Particularly important is the development-oriented model of "industry-driven poverty alleviation." As President Xi has emphasized, "the development of industries is the most important on the rural revitalization agenda." Across China, local governments have developed specialized industries suited to regional conditions, creating sustainable sources of income for farmers and enhancing the self-development capacity of formerly impoverished areas.At the same time, these rural industries are also supported by complete supply chains and modern logistics services. Today, the market for China's rural specialty products, no longer limited to the domestic market, has expanded overseas. The businessmen in my country told me that they now sourced products directly from villages in Guangdong and Zhejiang. In this way, villagers are not passive beneficiaries but active participants in development, able to stand on their own feet and achieve sustainable growth.Another remarkable feature for me is the crucial role played by science and technology in the rapid modernization of agriculture. In China's rural areas, local farmers now use drones to monitor crops, while agricultural products are sold directly across the country and even around the world through livestreaming e-commerce. This reflects the application of "new quality productive forces" in rural development - characterized by high technology, efficiency and innovation. Driven by technological breakthroughs, optimized resource allocation, and industrial upgrading, these new quality productive forces are reshaping traditional rural development patterns.China's rural revitalization strategy, together with its poverty alleviation campaign, offers valuable lessons for many countries in the Global South. One important lesson is that poverty reduction must be institutionalized - integrated into local governance systems and long-term national development planning rather than treated as a temporary campaign. China's achievements have inspired many developing countries, including my country Egypt which launched the "Decent Life" initiative in 2019 to improve living standards in vulnerable rural communities.Another important aspect is China's emphasis on technology and human-centered development. China has strengthened the role of agricultural technology in boosting productivity and food security, while also highlighting the importance of rural social organizations in rural governance by encouraging the participation of local grassroots communities and volunteer organizations in rural affairs including economic development, environmental protection and the governance of social customs.China's experience has been translated into tangible development benefits for Global South countries through various channels of cooperation. Such cooperation is reflected not only in infrastructure connectivity and economic and trade exchanges, but also in long-term support in knowledge sharing and talent cultivation. This development experience drawn from China's practices provides valuable reference and inspiration for Global South countries seeking to explore independent, self-reliant and sustainable paths of rural development.