NYT reporter's residence permit revoked over deceptive reporting activities, says FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

Asked to comment on media inquiries regarding New York Times claimed that one of its reporters was expelled from China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday said that the New York Times has provided a platform for the Taiwan authorities to spread "Taiwan independence" separatist fallacies and has openly referred to China's Taiwan region as a country, seriously violating the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, while sending a severely wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces. China firmly opposes this. The New York Times should correct its mistakes rather than remain unrepentant and persist in its wrongful course."As for the reporter you mentioned, there is conclusive evidence that during the reporter's posting in China, the reporter engaged in deceptive reporting activities, violating the Regulations of the People's Republic of China on News Coverage by Permanent Offices of Foreign Media Organizations and Foreign Journalists. China therefore revoked the reporter's residence permit in accordance with the law and relevant regulations," Lin said."We have noted that the US side, under the so-called pretext of 'reciprocity,' has politically suppressed a journalist from the Xinhua News Agency who was lawfully working in the US. China firmly opposes this," Lin added.Lin said the facts and circumstances surrounding China-US media issues are very clear. The root cause lies in the US side's unilateral provocation and its politicization of media-related issues.China has consistently facilitated the work and daily lives of foreign journalists in China. In recent years, it has provided visa facilitation to many American journalists seeking to report in China, while Chinese journalists' applications to work in the US have rarely been approved.The US side should earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two sides on media issues and take concrete actions to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese journalists working and living in the US.Global Times