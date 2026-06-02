China’s MOFCOM flags Australian beef imports nearing threshold for an additional 55% tariff

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Tuesday that imports of beef from Australia had reached 90 percent of the annual quota under its safeguard measures as of Monday, nearing the threshold for additional tariffs.Pursuant to the ministry's No.87 announcement in 2025, once shipments hit 100 percent of the quota, additional imports will face a 55 percent tariff on top of existing duties starting from the third day after hitting the threshold, according to the MOFCOM.According to that announcement, China has decided to implement safeguard measures on imported beef from January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2028. The decision came after a final ruling of a safeguard investigation into imported meat of bovine animals, which was launched on December 27, 2024, according to the MOFCOM announcement.The measures will be implemented in the form of country-specific tariff rate quotas, the ministry said. Imported beef exceeding the specified quantities will be subject to additional tariff rate of 55 percent, it said.It's worth noting that Tuesday's flag is the fourth time that the MOFCOM made in this field this year. Previously, the ministry announced in March that imports of beef from Australia had reached 50 percent of the annual quota under its safeguard measures, and reached 80 percent in May.In addition, the ministry announced in May that imports of beef from Brazil had reached 50 percent of the annual quota under its safeguard measures as of May 19, according to the MOFCOM website.