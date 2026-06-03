Maintaining peace and stability across Taiwan Straits is greatest common interest of China, US: mainland spokesperson

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

In his keynote speech at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not mention Taiwan — a rare omission — and instead highly praised a series of outcomes achieved during US President Donald Trump's recent visit to China. In response, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that the Taiwan question is China's internal affair and brooks no external interference. She said that maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits represents the greatest common interest shared by China and the US.Global Times