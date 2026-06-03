Chinese FM spokesperson says US initiated media-related issues between the two countries, calls on US to safeguard legitimate rights of Chinese journalists

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

In response to the "reciprocal treatment" cited by the US Department of State regarding journalist-related issues, Mao Ning, Spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, criticized the US's professed commitment to freedom of speech and urged Washington to honor bilateral consensus through concrete measures to safeguard Chinese journalists' legitimate rights to work and reside normally in the US.On June 3, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning held a regular press briefing. At the briefing, a journalist asked that, a spokesperson for the US State Department said that the current US administration has a firm commitment to freedom of speech and does not accept China's continued unequal treatment of US media outlets. The US spokesperson also claimed that China has long imposed various restrictions on journalists in China, including US journalists. What is China's comment on this?Mao said the US is the party that triggered the disputes over China-US media relations. Since the three-point consensus was reached by the two sides, China has fully delivered on its commitments and facilitated US journalists' entry into China for reporting by offering convenient visa services and other relevant support.In stark contrast, Chinese journalists based in the US have faced severe curbs on their normal reporting rights: barely any Chinese journalist has been granted in-person interview access at the White House; their visa and residence permit applications are frequently delayed without justifiable reasons; multiple correspondents have been forced to return home; and applications by Chinese journalists for short-term reporting trips to the US are mostly rejected, Mao said.Mao asked, "Can this be defined as reciprocal treatment?"Mao pointed out that while the US preaches freedom of speech, Chinese media operating in the US have been stigmatized with political labels such as "foreign agent" and "foreign mission"."Does this represent the freedom of speech the US claims to uphold? The US side should honor the bilateral consensus with concrete actions and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese journalists to work and live normally in the US," Mao said.Global Times