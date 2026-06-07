Three local emergency management officials placed under investigation after Shanxi coal mine blast killed 82

Rescuers emerge from the mine after more than 10 hours of underground search operations at the Liushenyu coal mine in Changzhi, North China's Shanxi Province on May 23, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Three officials from the emergency management system in Qinyuan county, Changzhi, North China's Shanxi Province, are under disciplinary and supervisory investigation following a deadly coal mine gas explosion that killed 82 people, Xinhua reported on Sunday.According to a notice issued by the Changzhi discipline inspection and supervision authority on Sunday, those under investigation include Sun Xiaoye, Party secretary and director of the Qinyuan County Emergency Management Bureau and head of the county's comprehensive emergency management law enforcement team; Yue Xiaodong, a Party committee member of the bureau and deputy head (in charge of daily operations) of the county's comprehensive emergency management law enforcement team; and Zhang Qian, head of the team's first law enforcement brigade.The notice said the three officials are suspected of serious violations of Party discipline and the law. They are currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation by disciplinary inspection and supervision authorities in Shangdang District of Changzhi, Qinxian County, and Huguan County, respectively.At 7:29 pm on May 22, a gas explosion occurred underground at the Liushenyu Coal Mine, operated by Shanxi Tongzhou Group in Qinyuan county, Changzhi. As of now, the accident has left 82 people dead, two missing, and 128 injured, per China News Service.Global Times