Chinese envoy calls for political settlement to resolve Ukraine crisis, ready to play an active role with international community

Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Photo: Screenshot from media report

China's position on the Ukraine issue has all along been objective and impartial, and China will continue its efforts, along with the international community, to contribute positively to the political settlement of the crisis, Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Tuesday.Sun made the above remarks at the UN Security Council Briefing on Ukraine issue held on Tuesday, Beijing time.Sun said as the Ukraine crisis continues to drag on, the conflict keeps intensifying on an escalatory spiral. The numbers from the battlefield are changing every day, with new strikes, new casualties, and new destruction of infrastructure occurring all the time. However, one truth remains unchanged: military means cannot bring about peace, and allowing the conflict to continue will only take a greater toll, Sun said.In light of the current situation, the Chinese envoy made four points at the briefing."We hope that the parties concerned will put the people first and keep exercising the utmost restraint to refrain from any action that may aggravate tensions and escalate conflicts and to prevent the situation from getting out of control," Sun said."We hope that all relevant sides will keep demonstrating patience, good faith, and flexibility, resume peace talks as soon as possible, and address the legitimate security concerns of one another, with a view to reaching a comprehensive, lasting, and binding peace agreement," he added.Sun also said that "we hope that countries in the region and the international community at large will amplify the voice of reason calling for the cessation of hostilities and talks for peace, and engage in greater diplomatic efforts to build trust and mediate a settlement, instead of fanning the flames or adding fuel to the fire.""Fourth, we hope that all relevant sides will, in full compliance with the principles of the UN Charter, commit to resolving the root causes of the crisis, in order to shape a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture for the region," Sun said.China's position on the Ukraine issue has all along been objective and impartial, said Sun, adding that China has been actively engaged in shuttle diplomacy to work for peace and to facilitate talks."We will continue our efforts, along with the international community, to contribute positively to the political settlement of the crisis," Sun said.Global Times