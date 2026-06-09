CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese embassy opposes visit of three South Korean lawmakers to Taiwan region, lodges serious representations
By Global Times Published: Jun 09, 2026 08:26 PM
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A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in South Korea said China firmly opposes the recent visit by three South Korean lawmakers to China's Taiwan region, and has lodged serious representations with South Korea's foreign ministry, National Assembly and relevant political parties, the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The spokesperson's remarks were made when asked to comment on reports that South Korean lawmakers Park Soo-young, Kwak Sang-eon and Kim Jae-won recently visited China's Taiwan region.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson has already stated China's solemn position on the matter, the spokesperson said.

At present, China-South Korea relations are improving and developing, which has been widely welcomed and supported by people from all sectors in both countries. The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair and lies at the core of China's core interests. The one-China principle is the political foundation for the development of China-South Korea relations, and South Korea has repeatedly reaffirmed that its position of respecting the one-China principle remains unchanged, the spokesperson said.

Regrettably, a very small number of South Korean lawmakers are attempting to challenge the one-China principle on the Taiwan question, which is an attempt to interfere with and undermine China-South Korea relations. Such a move is unacceptable and runs counter to the efforts by people from all sectors in China and South Korea to promote friendly cooperation between the two countries. China believes their attempt will not succeed, the spokesperson said.

China hopes South Korea will honor its commitment, match its words with actions in abiding by the one-China principle, and work with China to safeguard the hard-won sound momentum in China-South Korea relations, the spokesperson said.

Global Times 


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