China-Philippines diplomatic relations mark 51st anniversary; scholars urge Manila to eye bigger picture of bilateral ties

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June 9 marks the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines. Against the backdrop of mixed bilateral interactions, a Filipino scholar said that the relationship need amity, and that stabilizing it is one of the Philippines' most urgent foreign policy challenges.As China and the Philippines mark 51 years of diplomatic ties today, the anniversary must go beyond ceremony to deliver results through maritime cooperation and ocean governance, according to an opinion piece published in the Inquirer.net on Tuesday by Rommel Banlaoi, president of the Philippine Society for International Security Studies.The Filipino scholar also published an article in the Manila Times on June 2 entitled "At 51, Philippines-China relationship needs stability and amity." He noted that since 1975, the two nations shared interesting moments of cooperation and confrontation. He wrote that the milestone is a reminder that stabilizing this fragile relationship is one of the Philippines' most urgent foreign policy challenges.In an interview with the Global Times on Tuesday, Banlaoi said that 51 years after establishing diplomatic ties, China-Philippines relations remain marked by both cooperation and contention. Economic engagement continues to be strong, with China serving as a major trading partner and investor in Philippine development projects.Yet political and security tensions — especially in the South China Sea—cast a shadow over these gains, creating fragile bilateral ties, the expert said.The Philippines and Japan recently announced plans to start talks on maritime delimitation in the waters east of China's Taiwan island. China has taken a series of responsive actions, including a special maritime law enforcement operation on June 6 in waters east of Taiwan island.Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr also claimed in May that given the geographic proximity of the Philippines to island of Taiwan, the country could be dragged into any conflict involving Taiwan. The remarks draw rebuke from spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry.The Philippines has also continued to strengthen military cooperation with the US, including launching annual joint military drills in April, potentially heightening regional tensions.Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday that against the backdrop of intensifying geopolitical competition, the Philippines has taken the opportunity to court external powers and beef up its military presence, in a bid to strengthen its position in South China Sea issue. However, such moves could backfire ultimately.Regarding the current bilateral relations, Xu added that the Philippine side needs to realize that maritime differences should not overshadow the broader bilateral relationship, and that Manila should adhere to established bilateral mechanisms and guidelines, rather than involve external powers that could further complicate the situation.Despite frictions, China and the Philippines have also engaged in maritime consultations. In March, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong co-chaired the eleventh meeting of the China-Philippines Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea (BCM) with Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy and ASEAN SOM Leader of the Philippines Leo M. Herrera-Lim in Quanzhou, Fujian Province.Banlaoi told the Global Times that despite tensions, feasible cooperation between the two countries still remains in trade, infrastructure, and public health initiatives.Banlaoi added that joint efforts in counterterrorism, disaster management, energy security, maritime safety and climate change adaptation also offer avenues for deeper collaboration."These areas allow both countries to compartmentalize disputes and focus on mutually beneficial outcomes," Banlaoi said.On the occasion of the anniversary, Manila should take further steps to advance China-Philippines cooperation, properly manage differences between the two countries, and return bilateral relations to the track of consultation and dialogue, Xu told the Global Times.