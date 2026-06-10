Giant Panda Ai Bao welcomes fourth cub in South Korea, both mother and baby in good health

The giant panda Huani (also known as Aibao) at Everland Resort in South Korea gives birth to a female cub weighing over 170 grams on June 3 at 10:53 am. Photo: China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda

The giant panda Hua Ni (also known as Ai Bao) at Everland Resort, the largest theme park in South Korea, gave birth to a female cub weighing over 170 grams on June 3 at 10:53 am, the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda said on Wednesday via its official WeChat account.She is the fourth cub born to Ai Bao under the joint efforts of Chinese and South Korean experts since the 15-year China-South Korea giant panda conservation and research cooperation program began in 2016. It is also the first cub born this year to any of the Center's giant pandas living overseas."The cub has a loud cry and is very energetic. The experienced Hua Ni quickly held the cub, licked it, and showed experienced maternal behavior," said Wang Pingfeng, an expert from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda who traveled to South Korea specifically to assist with Ai Bao's delivery.The Chinese expert said that with the assistance of Everland keepers, he helped the cub nurse twice that afternoon and confirmed that Hua Ni had successfully suckled milk from her mother.On March 3, 2016, the male giant panda Yuan Xin and the female giant panda Hua Ni arrived at Everland Resort in South Korea, starting the bilateral giant panda conservation and research cooperation.Over the past 10 years, both sides have cooperated in research and development in areas such as giant panda conservation and breeding, disease prevention and control, and public education. They have achieved positive results, advanced the protection of endangered species in both countries, and strengthened friendly sentiments between the Chinese and South Korean peoples, according to the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda.Since arriving in South Korea, under the guidance of Chinese experts, Hua Ni and Yuan Xin have successfully bred four cubs through natural mating.The eldest baby, Fu Bao, born in July 2020, returned to the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in Southwest China's Sichuan Province in April 2024.Both experts from South Korea and China have worked together to ensure the safe delivery and birth of the cub.Wang noted that once Hua Ni showed signs of going in labor, the Center immediately dispatched experts to provide on-site guidance and delivery assistance. An online expert team was also established to closely monitor her condition.Both Hua Ni and the newborn cub are in good health, according to the Center. Wang will remain in South Korea for some time, while the online expert team from the Center will continue to provide remote guidance and support.Global Times