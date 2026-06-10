'Absurd and ridiculous': Taiwan Affairs Office slams 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces for politicizing red panda exchange

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday denounced "Taiwan independence" separatist forces for their habitual smear tactics against cross-Straits exchanges, calling their attempt to politicize a zoo animal exchange program between the Shanghai and Taipei zoos "absurd and ridiculous."According to the 2024 cooperation memorandum of the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum, the Shanghai Zoo and Taipei Zoo agreed to exchange two red pandas for black-footed penguins. A handover ceremony for the red pandas was held on June 5 at the Shanghai Zoo, drawing widespread attention and warm praise from netizens on both sides of the Taiwan Straits.However, some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians claimed the twin cities forum would become a "breach" for "infiltration." In response, Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han stated at Wednesday's media briefing that the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum serves as an important institutionalized platform for exchanges between the two cities and has played a significant and positive role in promoting cooperation across various fields.Zhang noted the enthusiastic comments from netizens on both sides of the Straits, such as "Cute animals serve as a bridge across the sea, warmth rides the wind across the Taiwan Straits." Exchanges centered on animal conservation bring no confrontation, only warmth. Such activities are highly beneficial and the more the better, she said, adding that increased interaction and exchanges reflect the shared aspiration of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits."We will, as always, support exchanges and cooperation in various fields, including between cities across the Straits, to continuously enhance the well-being of people on both sides and promote deeper spiritual bonds between compatriots across the Taiwan Straits," Zhang said.Zhang stressed that "Taiwan independence" separatist forces routinely smear cross-Straits exchanges by framing them as so-called "breaches for infiltration." Their latest attempt to make political capital out of the red pandas is particularly absurd and ridiculous.Global Times