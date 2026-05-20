Lai's separatist stance exposes his ugly true nature as a 'saboteur of peace,' 'creator of crisis' and 'troublemaker,' says FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Lai Ching-te stubbornly clings to his "Taiwan independence" separatist stance, packaging "real Taiwan independence" with "fake democracy," once again exposing his ugly true nature as a "saboteur of peace," "creator of crisis," and "troublemaker," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing on Wednesday, in response to separatist rhetoric made by the Taiwan regional leader Lai on Wednesday.In a speech on Wednesday, Lai claimed that "Taiwan's future cannot be decided by external forces."Guo stated that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. The Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China. Both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one and the same China — this is the true status quo across the Taiwan Straits."Taiwan independence" is incompatible with peace in the Taiwan Straits. The "Taiwan independence" separatist forces are the biggest destroyer of the current status quo in the Taiwan Straits and the greatest source of turbulence for peace and stability in the region. To maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, it is essential to uphold the one-China principle and firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism, Guo said.Recently, leaders and dignitaries from the vast majority of countries around the world have reiterated, through various means, their firm commitment to the one-China principle. Facts have shown that opposing "Taiwan independence" separatism and supporting China's reunification represent the common will and prevailing trend of the international community, Guo said.No matter what the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces say or do, they cannot deceive public opinion on the island, change the fundamental nature of the Taiwan question as China's internal affair, shake the solid international consensus on upholding the one-China principle, nor halt the historical trend toward China's eventual and inevitable reunification, said the spokesperson.Global Times