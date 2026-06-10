SOURCE / ECONOMY
Representatives of China, EU hold in-depth, comprehensive discussions on establishing trade and investment consultation mechanism: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: Jun 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Chinese and EU officials conduct discussions at the headquarters of the EU on June 9, 2026. Photo: Ministry of Commerce website

Chinese and EU officials conduct discussions at the headquarters of the EU on June 9, 2026. Photo: Ministry of Commerce website



China's Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Ji, also the deputy China international trade representative, met with Ditte Juul Jorgensen, Director-General of the Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security of European Commission on Tuesday. The two sides held in-depth and comprehensive discussions regarding the preparations for the establishment of a China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism, according to a statement on China's Ministry of Commerce website on Wednesday.

Both parties agreed to work toward tangible outcomes at the inaugural meeting of this mechanism, with a view to stabilizing bilateral economic and trade relations and promoting their sustainable development, the statement said. 

Ahead of Ling's trip to Brussels, the Global Times learned from a source who is familiar with the situation that Ling will discuss with European officials the relevant arrangements for establishing the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism.

This move demonstrates China's willingness in implementing the consensus of China-EU leaders and properly handling differences and frictions through dialogue and consultation, according to the insider, who declined to be named. 



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