Chinese woman injured, robbed of bag containing 8 million yen near Tokyo's Ikebukuro Station; police search suspects: report

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A Chinese woman in her 60s was injured and robbed of a shoulder bag containing approximately 8 million yen (about $50,000) in cash near Tokyo's busy Ikebukuro Station on Wednesday night, with police searching for two suspects who fled the scene, according to Japan's Kyodo News.Kyodo News reported on Thursday that the incident occurred on a street in Tokyo's Toshima Ward. The victim told police that two individuals believed to be men robbed her shoulder bag. According to the Ikebukuro Police Station, the woman sustained minor head injuries during the robbery and said the bag contained about 8 million yen in cash.When reached by the Global Times on Thursday for further details about the incident, a staff member at the Ikebukuro Police Station initially said the deputy chief responsible for the case was occupied and asked the reporter to leave contact information for a later response. After the reporter provided a phone number, the staff later called back to apologize and said they were unable to comment on the incident.According to Kyodo News, police are investigating the case as a robbery resulting in injury and are searching for the two suspects who fled the scene.The incident was reported at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday local time after a witness called emergency services and reported a bag-snatching, Kyodo News said.Two suspects sprayed the woman with an unidentified substance, struck her in the head and then forcibly took her bag before fleeing, according to the report.The robbery took place in a commercial district near JR Ikebukuro Station, one of Tokyo's busiest entertainment and shopping hubs.Global Times