Japan has removed mask of so-called ‘peace-loving nation’: Chinese FM on Japan’s claim of exclusively defense-oriented policy

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

When asked to comment on reports citing several sources that the Japanese government had claimed it remains committed to its exclusively defense-oriented policy and its path of development as a peace-loving nation has not changed, following a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan in late May stating that both countries "oppose any attempt to revive fascism and militarism," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that while Japan verbally proclaims "peace" and "defense," its actions are recklessly pushing toward "remilitarization."Japan has continued to significantly expand its military budget, ease restrictions on the export of lethal weapons, advance the deployment of medium- and long-range missiles, bolster offensive military capabilities, stockpile large quantities of sensitive nuclear materials, push for revisions to its pacifist Constitution, and even advocate turning Japan into a nation "capable of waging war." In doing so, it has effectively removed the mask of a so-called "peace-loving nation" itself, Lin said, adding that the international community should be highly vigilant about this and must not allow Japanese militarism to resurface and wreak havoc on the world again.Global Times